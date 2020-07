Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

With unrest continuing, the federal government is coming under increasing scrutiny for the activities of agents trying to clamp down on protests in Oregon’s largest city — demonstrations that President Donald Trump says are led by “anarchists and agitators.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/20/federal-agents-asked-to-leave-as-portland-protests-continue/