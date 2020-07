Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 23:29 Hits: 6

The Democratic speaker urged the president to invoke the full power of the Defense Production Act to boost much-needed supplies for coronavirus testing and treatment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/16/pelosi-urges-trump-to-ask-for-directions-on-virus-crisis/