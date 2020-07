Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 21:24 Hits: 6

Scientists, health care professionals, and elected officials assailed the report for flawed methodology and selective stats that sidestepped the actual impact of the March 25 order.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/14/blame-game-cuomo-takes-heat-over-ny-nursing-home-study/