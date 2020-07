Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 00:02 Hits: 5

The White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as President Donald Trump pushes to get the economy moving before he faces voters in November.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/13/white-house-turns-on-fauci-as-trump-minimizes-virus-spike/