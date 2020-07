Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4039.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



James Madison was a champion of religious freedom, believing that official religions were wrong because such a policy discriminated against the non-favored religions.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4039.mp3