Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 17:42 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

