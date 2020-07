Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 21:42 Hits: 6

More than 150 Minneapolis police officers are filing work-related disability claims after the death of George Floyd and ensuing unrest, with about three-quarters citing post-traumatic stress disorder as the reason.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/10/over-150-minneapolis-officers-seeking-disability/