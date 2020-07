Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 02:29 Hits: 5

In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/10/trump-threatens-to-pull-tax-exemption-for-schools-colleges/