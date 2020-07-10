Social Media Posts Spread False Claim About Fauci’s Wife

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 22:23 Hits: 5

Quick Take

Social media posts falsely claim that Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is the sister of Dr. Christine Grady, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s wife. Maxwell and Grady are not siblings.

Full Story

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested July 2 in New Hampshire on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of girls and young women by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The announcement of Maxwell’s arrest was quickly followed by various rumors on social media, including the bogus claim she has contracted COVID-19, as we reported.

A social media post on Facebook now falsely claims that Maxwell is the sister of Dr. Christine Grady, the wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent figure during the coronavirus pandemic, has been the target of fake claims himself, as public backlash to COVID-19 mitigation measures has grown.

The Facebook post shows a photo of Fauci and Grady with the caption: “Dr Fauci is married to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister.” Another post claims: “Dr. Anthony Fauci is married to Ghislaine Maxwell sister who changed her name from Christine Maxwell to Christine Grady[.] There Are No Coincedences.”

But Grady and Maxwell are not sisters.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was born in France in 1961 and attended the University of Oxford, is the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Robert Maxwell, who was a member of Parliament in the 1960s, ran the Maxwell Communication Corporation, which included the Mirror Group Newspapers, Macmillan book publishers, and the New York Daily News. While at sea on his yacht in November 1991, Robert Maxwell disappeared, and his body was recovered in the Atlantic Ocean.

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to the U.S. after her father’s death and became a close associate of Epstein, who died in prison on Aug. 10, 2019, as he awaited his trial on sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell, who has denied involvement in the alleged misconduct, is accused of working together with Epstein to recruit and groom victims.

Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is the daughter of John H. Grady Jr., who like Maxwell had been a successful businessman and politician. Grady was a mayor of Livingston, New Jersey.

But the parallels, including familial relations, end there.

Reuters has reported that Christine Grady has four siblings: Joanne Grady Huskey, John H Grady III, Barbara Grady-Ayer and Robert Grady.

Ghislaine Maxwell has six living siblings: Kevin, Ian, Anne, Christine, Isabel and Phillip, according to Reuters. (Two siblings have died.)

Christine Grady is a nurse-bioethicist and chief of the department of bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. She grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Georgetown University with degrees in nursing and biology. She also earned a master of science in nursing from Boston College and a doctorate in philosophy from Georgetown.

Grady met Fauci while caring for a patient. The pair have been married for more than 30 years and have three adult daughters.

The bogus Facebook post is the latest example of a viral claim that — as we’ve previously written — fabricates familial and marital relationships between prominent figures.

