Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 14:37 Hits: 5

The court rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/09/supreme-court-rules-manhattan-da-can-obtain-trump-taxes/