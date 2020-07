Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 13:22 Hits: 8

If the Brazil man's case is confirmed, it would be the first time HIV has been eliminated in an adult without a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/07/doctors-say-experimental-treatment-may-have-rid-man-of-hiv/