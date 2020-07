Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 19:14 Hits: 2

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/06/scientists-urge-who-to-acknowledge-virus-can-spread-in-air/