Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 23:38 Hits: 5

Confirmed cases are on the rise in 41 out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia, and the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is increasing in 39 states.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/06/hospitals-approaching-capacity-as-miami-closes-restaurants/