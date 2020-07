Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:42

Many of the 40 lobbyists identified by watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/06/trump-connected-lobbyists-reap-windfall-in-federal-virus-aid/