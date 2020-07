Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:36 Hits: 5

A loose network of Facebook groups that took root to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home has pivoted to a variety of new targets. Their latest: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests of racial injustice.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/05/facebook-groups-pivot-to-attacks-on-black-lives-matter/