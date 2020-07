Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 18:52 Hits: 7

A small group of people who oppose 5G mobile telephone technology is likely responsible for arson attacks against four mobile telephone antenna installations in Cyprus’ coastal town of Limassol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/04/opponents-of-5g-networks-set-fire-to-cyprus-mobile-antennas/