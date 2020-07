Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 13:11 Hits: 5

The order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions,” the governor’s office said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/03/texas-governor-mask-order/