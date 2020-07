Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:45 Hits: 4

The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their mansion during a protest have pulled a gun before in defense of their property, according to an affidavit in an ongoing case.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/07/02/court-record-shows-st-louis-couple-pulled-gun-before/