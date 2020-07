Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:33 Hits: 4

Voting ended June 23, but it took a week for all votes to be counted in the tight race between former Marine pilot Amy McGrath and progressive Charles Booker .

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/30/mcgrath-wins-primary-to-set-up-showdown-with-mcconnell/