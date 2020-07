Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4027.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Despite the fact that James Madison was a small, slightly built and shy man with a quiet voice, he make a big impression on the Philadelpha Convention of 1787, later becoming known as the "Father of the Constitution."

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4027.mp3