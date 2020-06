Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 03:02 Hits: 8

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported.

