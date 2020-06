Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

r/The_Donald was banned from Reddit because it encouraged violence, regularly broke other rules, and defiantly “antagonized” both Reddit and other forums, the company said in a statement.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/29/reddit-bans-the-donald-twitch/