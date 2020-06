Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

Princeton University has announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/27/princeton-to-remove-woodrow-wilson-name-from-school/