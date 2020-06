Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 6

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/25/the-dixie-chicks-officially-change-their-name-to-the-chicks/