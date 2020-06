Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:43 Hits: 6

Disney officials said they were recasting the ride based on “The Princess and the Frog,” a 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/25/disney-changing-splash-mountain-ride-tied-to-jim-crow-film/