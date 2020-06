Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 21:56 Hits: 3

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/24/3-men-indicted-on-murder-charges-in-killing-of-ahmaud-arbery/