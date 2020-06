Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:13 Hits: 3

The state's Republican secretary of state, Michael Adams, said he's “cautiously optimistic" long lines won't force people to wait hours before voting in Louisville, where the only in-person Election Day voting place is at the state fairgrounds.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/23/1-city-1-voting-place-kentucky-braces-for-lines-in-primary/