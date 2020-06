Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4019.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



When laws or governmental actions conflict with a citizen's views of what is right and wrong, the citizen faces a difficult decision.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4019.mp3