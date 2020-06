Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 13:38 Hits: 6

It took over three months for the world to see 1 million virus infections, but the last 1 million cases have come in just eight days, said head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/22/who-chief-warns-world-leaders-not-to-politicize-pandemic/