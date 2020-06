Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 14:40 Hits: 6

By an 8-1 vote, the justices ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover the money through a process called disgorgement.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/22/supreme-court-rules-sec-can-recoup-money-in-fraud-cases/