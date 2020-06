Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 17:26 Hits: 7

George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been a target of conspiracy theories, is now being falsely accused of orchestrating and funding the protests over police killings of Black people.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/21/george-soros-conspiracy-theories-surge-as-protests-sweep-us/