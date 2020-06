Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 00:32 Hits: 8

Scientists generally agree the nation is still in its first wave of coronavirus infections, albeit one that’s dipping in some parts of the country while rising in others.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/21/2nd-wave-of-virus-cases-experts-say-were-still-in-the-1st/