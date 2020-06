Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 18:56 Hits: 11

In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/19/navy-upholds-firing-of-carrier-captain-in-virus-outbreak/