Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 21:49 Hits: 10

Facebook has removed a campaign ad by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/18/facebook-removes-trump-ads-with-symbols-once-used-by-nazis/