Category: Civics Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 21:15 Hits: 9

Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/15/ex-ebay-staff-sent-spiders-roaches-to-harass-couple/