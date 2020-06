Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 16:45 Hits: 2

Perhaps the most important question now about COVID-19 is the degree to which a prior infection protects from a second infection by the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/06/12/are-you-immune-to-covid-19-if-you-have-antibodies/