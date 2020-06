Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4009.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



International law consists of those rules that regulate how countries behave toward one another. It is usually made by treaties that nation-states make among themselves.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4009.mp3