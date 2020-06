Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:24 Hits: 4

The president taunted Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan about the situation on Twitter and said the city had been taken over by “anarchists.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/11/trump-fumes-as-protesters-stake-out-festive-zone-in-seattle/