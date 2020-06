Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 19:23 Hits: 5

Vibrators appear alongside galvanic battery belts and quack electrotherapies as one of many quirky home cures of the early 20th century.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/06/08/vibrators-had-long-history-as-medical-quackery-before-rebranding-as-sex-toys/