Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4004.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The civil rights movement began in the 1950s, seeking change to unjust laws and practices that treated African Americans unfairly and unequally. People marched in the streets, wrote letters to Congress asking for stronger laws, and held boycotts.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4004.mp3