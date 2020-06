Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 03:28 Hits: 5

Attorney General William Barr says law enforcement officers were already moving to push back protesters from a park in front of the White House when he arrived there, and he says he did not give a command to disperse the crowd.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/05/barr-says-he-didnt-give-tactical-order-to-clear-protesters/