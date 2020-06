Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4001.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



"No State shall ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws." But even with the constitutional protections of the Fourteenth Amendment after the Civil War, African Americans were treated unfairly.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4001.mp3