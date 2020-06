Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 01:47 Hits: 3

Two of the cops charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd had been on the force for just four days when he was killed. Derek Chauvin was their training officer.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/04/attorneys-2-ex-cops-charged-in-floyds-death-were-rookies/