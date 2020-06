Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 18:38 Hits: 5

Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/03/murder-charge-upgraded-in-floyd-case-3-other-cops-charged/