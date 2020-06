Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:49 Hits: 4

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the investigation into the police department's policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine if the force has engaged in systemic discrimination toward people of color

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/02/minnesota-files-civil-rights-charge-vs-police-in-floyd-death/