Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode3999.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



During the Vietnam War, thousands of Americans were drafted to fight in souteast Asia, but many of these same troops had no right to vote because they were younger than 21. This all changed with the Twenty-sixth Amendment.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3999.mp3