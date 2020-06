Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 18:05 Hits: 3

Despite plaudits, China in fact sat on releasing the genetic map, or genome, of the virus for more than a week after three different government labs had fully decoded the information.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/02/china-delayed-releasing-coronavirus-info-frustrating-who/