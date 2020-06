Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 14:22 Hits: 6

In March, the Internet Archive announced it had established a “National Emergency Library" in response to the coronavirus outbreak that had shut down most of the country's schools and libraries.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/06/01/publishers-sue-internet-archive-over-scanning-of-books/