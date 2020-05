Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 19:58 Hits: 6

Trump said he had “watched every move” from inside the executive mansion and “couldn’t have felt more safe” as the Secret Service let the protesters carry on.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/30/trump-claims-protesters-in-dc-risked-facing-vicious-dogs/