Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3995.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Some states after the Civil War passed laws that made it impossible for African Americans to vote, these laws included literacy tests, grandfather clauses, and poll taxes.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3995.mp3